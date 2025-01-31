Trial by judge alone laws in force by March

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

LEGISLATION allowing people to waive their constitutional right to a jury trial in favour of a trial by judge alone is expected to come into force in March, The Tribune understands.

The Trial by Judge Alone Bill, passed last year, gives accused people the option to choose a judge-alone trial instead of a jury trial.

Accused people must either seek and receive legal advice or waive that right. In joint trials, a trial by judge alone is only allowed if all accused individuals opt for this option.

If a person does not select a bench trial during arraignment, they may do so within sixty days of the adjournment or before the next hearing date.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted the initiative as part of a broader strategy to enhance the efficiency of the criminal justice system.

He said bench trials can protect against biased juries, facilitate shorter trials and produce greater efficiency.