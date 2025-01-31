US trio accused over fishing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE American men were charged in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court on Thursday with illegal commercial fishing and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

Florida residents Mathew Logman, 25, of Sunny Isles Beach; Reel Sheikh, 42, of Hollywood; and Evan Bacallao, 42, of Cutler Bay, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown.

The men were charged with engaging in commercial fishing without a license, engaging a fishing vessel without a licence, and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

They were not required to enter a plea to the charges.

It is alleged that on Monday, January 27, at West End, the accused were allegedly found operating without a charter licence and committed multiple breaches under the Fisheries Act. The men were also found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Magistrate Brown remanded the men to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 5, when a voluntary bill of indictment will be served for the matter to be transferred to the Supreme Court for trial.