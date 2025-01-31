Woman denies stealing $4,000 of Popeye’s food

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of stealing over $4,000 while working at a Popeye’s Fast Food Restaurant last month.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Monique Caty, 27, on five counts of stealing by reason of employment.

Caty allegedly stole $4,780 from the fast food restaurant while employed there between December 9 and 31, 2024.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Caty’s bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties. Under her bail, the defendant must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

The defendant’s trial will begin on April 30.

Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.