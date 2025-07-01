Bayshore Sports Consultancy puts together free flag football clinic for over 50 children

By JONATHAN BURROWS

BAYSHORE Sports Consultancy, a newly launched Bahamian-based sports consulting agency, made a strong debut this past Sunday by hosting a free flag football clinic for more than 50 kids at the St. Augustine’s College campus field.

The event brought together aspiring young athletes, experienced coaches and local parents in a vibrant display of community-driven sports development.

The clinic drew more than 50 boys and girls aged seven to 16 years, who were put through drills focused not only on the fundamentals of flag football but also on teamwork and discipline.

The event wasn’t just flag football – it was about opportunity, mentorship and building new avenues for sports success in The Bahamas.

Before the start of the clinic, a press conference was held in SAC’s audio and visual room where Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg expressed his support for Bayshore’s initiative.

“Understanding the exposure that is needed and the guidance that is needed for our athletes in the various sports throughout the country is very important,” Bowleg said.

“I’m looking forward to partnership with them in many more sporting events to ensure we cover the whole man and woman as it relates to sports here in the country,” Bowleg also added.

Bowleg thanked the flag football coaches who were present and also thanked former NFL linebacker Ray Shipman for his time devoted to the kids.

One of the major highlights of the clinic was the presence of Shipman, who played college football at the University of Central Florida and also played professionally for the New Orleans Saints, and with him brought a wealth of experience in the elite sport.

Shipman actively participated in coaching throughout the day, offering hands-on tips to young, aspiring players and encouraging them to work hard on and off the field.

At the press conference, Bayshore Sports Consultancy proudly announced Shipman as one of the newest board members. “We are trying to bridge the gap between American Flag Football and Bahamain Flag Football by helping with this introductory clinic to allow the kids of the Bahamas to learn the rules and parameters of flag football,” Shipman said to the media, “Most importantly we want the kids to have fun so that they keep coming back for them to get more opportunities especially since flag football has become an Olympic sport,” he also added.

Bayshore Sports Consultancy, though new on the scene, is already establishing itself as a key player in sports development and representation in the Bahamas, with more clinics and athletic support programs planned throughout the year. With a powerful blend of local leadership and international experience, the agency is setting out to reshape the landscape of Bahamian youth athletics.