BGF prepares to host Caribbean Volleyball Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN preparation for the hosting of the Caribbean Volleyball Championships 2025, the Bahamas Volleyball Federation hosted a Volleyball Station seminar over the weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

The practical and theory sessions were conducted by instructor Manuel Celderon from Mexico. The sessions also included friendly matches for players trying out for both the men and women national teams.

Also in attendance was Mushtaque Mohammed, the president of CAZOVA, who came for a site inspection before the start of the tournament from August 15-23 with nine men and eight women teams participating.

Kirk Farquharson, who coordinated the sessions, said there were about 16 persons who completed the Volleyball Station and referee and scoring course and passed, including eight of them who completed both. “We used the seminar to get them to learn the new system on the computer and also on the scoresheet,” Calderin said. “It was great. They got to practice using both the scoresheet and the computer.

“They will be using this system in the tournament and after the tournament, this is the system they will be using in all of their tournaments.”

Calderin said he may not be back for the tournament, as he’s responsible for training sessions in other countries in the region. But he will continue to stay in contact with the BVF as the tournament approaches to ensure that everything’s coming together.

Rose Munnings, one of the lead officials in the NPVA, said i5 was a very good experience because most of the participants were new to officiating qned it was good for all of them to go through the scoring system together.

“It’s been a struggle but we’re getting there,” she insisted. “It’s a learning process, but it’s a learning process for all, but it’s one that we’re all willing to take on.”

As the officials continue their preparation, both the men and women teams are making sure that they are ready to compete.

Men’s head coach Glen Rolle said they just have to fine tune some things to ensure that they are ready.

“The athleticism is there, the willingness is there and the fundamentals is what they have to work on,” Rolle said. “So we just have to do some fine tuning and we will be there.

“With more reps, come more experience and that is how you get better,” Rolle said. “So it;s good that we get opportunities like these to play scrimmages in game situations.,”

The team is expected to be led by three Bahamian professional volleyball players, Shomari Hepburn, Carl Wilson and Eugene Stuart, who are all playing in the European Volleyball League.

“With any team sport, it’s about consistency. The most consistent team always wins,” Rolle said. “It ain’t about the one or two superstars that you.

“It’s how best your whole team can gel together and how best you can handle adversities when you come together as a team.”

Renaldo Knowles, the head coach for the women’s team, said he’s pleased with the personnel who are coming out to participate on the team, although there are still some key players missing.

“With the personnel that came out and some of the new players who are participating, we’re starting to gel as they learn the higher level of volleyball and it’s starting to come together” he said.

Knowles said there are some players who are committed to trying out for the team, but were not available for the scrimmage because of work commitments or other obligations.

“We’re just going to keep working, keep practicing and try to learn and still be consistent,” he summed up.

Egianette Pierre, a 19-year-old freshman at Wichita State, said it was a good experience for her and she’s looking forward to improving on her return after playing on her first senior women’s national team.

“I feel like we have a lot of potential. We could do with. little more work, but it’s due to the process we’re going through,” said Pierre after Sunday’s scrimmage.

“Once we come together more often, I feel like we would be able to develop more chemistry together. I know I’m glad to be home and to be able to compete in a tournament like this.”

Pierre said the first time she experienced “snow” in Wichita, Kansas, she wanted to return home because it was just too cold. She’s glad to be enjoying the sun again.