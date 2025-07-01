Dwight Tinker bags his first hole-in-one

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

OUTSIDE of winning a title, the next greatest accomplishment a golfer looks forward to achieving is a Hole-In-One shot.

For Dwight Tinker, he may have succeeded in winning the Bahamas Golf Federation’s 2025 National Amatuer Golf Championship title, but he left the Lyford Cay Golf Club with his prestigious Hole-In-One.

It came on Sunday on the final day of competition on the 11th hole.

Having played the sport for the past 10-12 years, Tinker said he was overwhelmed with joy and satisfaction when he was told that he bagged the shot.

“I’ve had so many close holes in one, one-inch, two-inches, even three-inches from the hole, but this one went in this time, which was a blessing,” Tinker said.

Shooting the shot from about 150-feet from the hole, Tinker attacked it with a nine-iron and it went soaring in the air.

When it landed, Tinker said he knew it was something special, but he didn’t realise it until he heard the screaming from the fellow golfers. “I was looking at it, trying to find out if it really went in,” Tinker said. “When I heard the guys screaming that it was a hole-in-one, I said I didn’t believe it. Let’s go up there and check it.

“Low and behold, I walked up the hole and the ball was in it with the DT (Dwight Tinker) on it.”

Playing in the foursome of Ian Howard, Jake and Jami Thompson, Tinker said he got a consolation of beating them out, which was gratifying since he didn’t clinch the national title.

“I’m going to cherish this,” said Tinker, who noted that he was going to the nearest webshop to purchase the number 11 in the hopes that he could win some money to go along with his triumph on the field.



