Father jumps from disney cruise ship to save daughter who went overboard

A FATHER dived in to the sea to save his daughter after she fell from a Disney Cruise Line ship on its way back to Fort Lauderdale from a four-night Bahamas sailing, it has been reported.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, when an alert sounded to signal man overboard.

A spokesperson for the cruise line told USA Today that the crew “swiftly rescued two guests from the water”.

A fellow passenger posted to Facebook that a girl had fallen overboard and her father jumped in to save her before both were collected by the Disney rescue team.

The incident took place while the ship was cruising between The Bahamas and Florida.