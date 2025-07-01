Police and Customs Dept seize $200k in guns and marijuana

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles issued a stern warning yesterday to those behind a recent drug and gun smuggling operation, saying: “We got your guns, we have your marijuana, we have your ammunition, and my team will now be coming to look for you.”

Her comments came after a major seizure by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Bahamas Customs Department, which uncovered 25 illegal firearms and 24 packages of marijuana – valued at $198,400. The items were hidden inside household appliances being transported in a vehicle.

The seized items were on full display during a press conference yesterday at the RBPF’s headquarters. The cache included two revolvers, 11 pistols, 12 rifles, and 29 magazines. Some were “ghost guns” — firearms with no serial numbers, making them difficult to trace.

The bust followed a joint operation by police and customs officers, who acted on a tip last Friday. Around 5pm, they stopped a vehicle on the western side of New Providence and discovered firearms, 5,216 rounds of ammunition, and 49.6lb of marijuana hidden inside several household appliances.

Yesterday, Commissioner Knowles confirmed that none of the firearms or marijuana reached the streets, calling the bust a success. She stressed the importance of preventing such dangerous items from falling into the hands of those who instil fear and wreak havoc in communities.

One of the magazines seized was a drum, meaning it could carry several rounds of ammunition.

“We don’t need these kinds of weapons on our street, because they will certainly continue to create fear,” she said.

Commissioner Knowles declined to say how many suspects police are currently pursuing, citing the early stage of the investigation. However, she said police are following several leads.

When asked whether the firearms and marijuana were intended for sale, she said the items were smuggled into the country illegally and could have been sold if not intercepted.

Although national crime statistics are down, many residents remain fearful due to persistent violence in communities. Commissioner Knowles said she hopes the bust demonstrates that police are making every effort to tackle crime.