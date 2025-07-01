Suspected suicide attempt under investigation by Grand Bahama police

POLICE in Grand Bahama are investigating a suspected suicide attempt on Saturday.

Officers were called to a business address where an employee was reportedly found hanging from a tree shortly before 11.50pm. Police said officers arrived to find a person administering CPR to an unresponsive male.

The man was transported to hospital where he remains under medical care.

• Police are investigating a series of armed robberies over the weekend, one on Saturday and three in the early hours of Sunday.

The first incident was at about 5am on Saturday, at a residence on Lucky Heart Corner, when a resident was woken by the sound of someone moving his blue and black XTL 125 motorbike. He ran outside and saw two males fleeing with his bike. The suspects fired shots at the resident before heading in the direction of Palmdalle.

At about 2am on Sunday, a man was sitting on his black and white Yamaha 350 Trail Motorbike in the parking lot of a business on Farrington Road when two males approached, one in a red hoodie and the other in a black hoodie and armed with a handgun. They tried to take the motorbike but failed because of a kill switch, but did take cash before fleeing north towards New Providence Highway.

Shortly before 3am, near a beach on West Bay Street, two people were sitting inside a parked rented silver Nissan Note when they were approached by two unknown males, one armed with a firearm. The suspects stole the vehicle and left heading east on West Bay Street.

Then shortly before 4am, outside an establishment on Bernard Road, a person was sitting in a parked grey 2012 Nissan Note when a dark Japanese vehicle with three male occupants inside stopped and two armed with firearms robbed the victim of his vehicle and left heading along Village Road.

• Two men, aged 34 and 36, have been arrested in Inagua after the seizure of 1kg of suspected cocaine valued at $20,000 at a business shortly after 8pm on Saturday. Officers executed a search warrant.