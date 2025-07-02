20-year-old accused of sex assault of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in New Providence last week.

Cenopha Augustin was charged with rape before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

Prosecutors allege that Augustin had sexual intercourse with a 20-year-old woman without her consent on June 26.

He was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Augustin was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) until his VBI is expected to be served on September 30.

Sergeant 3738 Johnson prosecuted the matter.