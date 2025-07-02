FNM Fox Hill candidate claims office break-in was ‘politically motivated’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DR Nicholas Fox, the Free National Movement’s newly ratified candidate for Fox Hill, says his medical office was broken into and vandalised in what he believes may be a politically motivated act — one he says sets a troubling tone for the upcoming election season.

Surveillance footage obtained by The Tribune shows an intruder scaling the roof of the Medi-Centre branch on Collins Avenue early Monday, cutting a hole in the ceiling and dropping into the clinic.

Staff discovered the break-in that same morning.

Three iPads containing sensitive patient information and more than $2,000 in cash were stolen. The intruder also attempted to access Dr Fox’s office computer. The clinic’s electronic medical records provider was later contacted to remotely wipe the stolen devices.

In the aftermath, office files were scattered, a gaping hole loomed above a desk, and campaign paraphernalia belonging to the FNM candidate had been rummaged through.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, police offered few details. It remains unclear whether anyone is in custody in connection with the burglary.

Meanwhile, Dr Fox said the incident left his staff shaken and raised suspicions about the motive behind the break-in.

“I’m disappointed —disappointed that this is the temperament of this election currently, that’s happening.

“I’m not accusing anybody, but I just find it extremely coincidental that I’m ratified on Thursday, that my office is ransacked,” he said.

“Equipment and apparatus containing personal and patient information is stolen. My computer was attempted to be hacked into. My FNM paraphernalia that was thrown all over the place.”

“So one can only deduce that this has something political, because I’ve been here for ten years, and this has never happened before.”

Pressed on whether he believed the incident was politically motivated, Dr Fox could not definitively say, but noted that that appeared to be the case.

Despite the break-in, the clinic continued operating as usual on Monday, serving roughly 60 patients while police carried out their investigation.

Dr Fox said the ordeal would not deter him from his political ambitions.

“I want people to know that I have no fear and I’m not intimidated. I am in this, doing this, and I will continue to move forward with everything I have.”

He added that he now plans to step up security at both his campaign headquarters and his home.

“I will need to make sure that I have access to security and the police whenever I need it, because, like I said, this has set the temperament for the election, and it’s not a good one.”

“If we’re going to be nasty like this, then this election is going to be one to remember in a bad way and not a good way and we don’t need to go there.”

“We have enough violent crime in this country. We have enough stuff going on this country that’s turning people off and I just think we need to run a clean campaign and do what needs to be done to obtain the victory.”