Man charged with over $145,000 in fraud

A 38-year-old man was granted $60,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing more than $145,000 through fraudulent means over the past year.

Dwayne Goodman Jr was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on 11 counts of stealing by reason of service and one count of stealing.

He was charged alongside Michael Simmons, 48, who faces a single count of stealing by reason of employment.

Prosecutors allege that on March 19, Goodman stole a black 2013 Nissan Juke valued at $7,500 from Cecile Wilson.

It is further alleged that between May 28, 2024, and May 29, Goodman stole a total of $145,938 from multiple individuals to whom he had access by virtue of his employment.

Goodman pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted bail at $60,000.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 2.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom is prosecuting the case.