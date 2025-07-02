Man charged with over $145,000 in fraud

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 38-year-old man was granted $60,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing more than $145,000 through fraudulent means over the past year.
Dwayne Goodman Jr was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on 11 counts of stealing by reason of service and one count of stealing.
He was charged alongside Michael Simmons, 48, who faces a single count of stealing by reason of employment.
Prosecutors allege that on March 19, Goodman stole a black 2013 Nissan Juke valued at $7,500 from Cecile Wilson.
It is further alleged that between May 28, 2024, and May 29, Goodman stole a total of $145,938 from multiple individuals to whom he had access by virtue of his employment.
Goodman pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted bail at $60,000.
His trial is scheduled to begin on October 2.
Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom is prosecuting the case.
