Mitchell shares plans for this year’s Fox Hill Day activities

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A SERIES of events have been announced to mark this year’s Fox Hill Day, with area MP Fred Mitchell yesterday revealing the festival’s 2025 theme: “From shackles to strength – still we rise.”

The events were announced yesterday by the Fox Hill Festival Committee, who said this year’s theme reflects the journey of Bahamians “from the hardships and limitations of the past to the strength and resilience we hold today.”

The festival runs from August 2 to August 12, culminating on Fox Hill Day.

Festivities kick off on Saturday, August 2, with an opening ceremony at the Fox Hill Parade Grounds.

Emancipation Day, observed on Monday, August 4, will begin with a midnight Junkanoo rush-out, followed by an ecumenical service at 11am and a cultural showcase at Freedom Park from 3pm.

Other events, which will include a fun run/walkathon, health fair and a Youth Fun Day, will be held on Saturday, August 9.

Meanwhile, Sunday, August 10, will feature a gospel concert at 7pm, bringing the community together ahead of the main event.

Fox Hill Day, on Tuesday, August 12, will begin with church services at four local Baptist churches from 11am to 1pm, attended by Prime Minister Philip Davis

The festival concludes with the Fox Hill Parade Grand Finale at Freedom Park, running from 3pm to 2am.

Mr Mitchell, speaking at yesterday’s press conference, thanked the Fox Hill Festival Committee for their planning and expressed hope that this year’s event will be “bigger and more exciting than ever”.

“This is something which the government has pledged to support and continue because it’s not only important to Fox Hill itself, but it’s important for the whole country to protect our cultural heritage,” he said.