PM calls on chaplains to ‘stand in the gap’ to help struggling people

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

As the country grapples with escalating violence and emotional trauma, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last night called on chaplains to step into the gap, saying their role is more vital than ever.

He was speaking at the commencement ceremony for the first unit of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) for chaplaincy, where 16 people graduated from the programme.

In his congratulatory remarks, Mr Davis underscored the importance of their role, while reflecting on the many Bahamians silently struggling under the weight of tragedy and mounting daily pressures.

He said legislative change alone is not enough to heal the nation’s wounds, stressing the need for “people who will speak truth” and walk alongside those navigating grief, hardship, and despair.

“We need you in our hospitals. We need you in our schools. We need you in our prisons and shelters we need you in our communities – not just preaching but being present,” Mr Davis said.

“These are the souls we must reach and these are the moments where the role of the intercessor becomes more urgent than ever.”