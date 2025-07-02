Powerlifter Turner-Bain delivers

By JONATHAN BURROWS

BAHAMIAN athlete Aliczia Turner-Bain delivered a powerful performance this past weekend at the 2025 USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals, earning a 10th-place finish in the fiercely competitive 90kg weight class.

Representing the JKS Fitness Powerlifting Team, Turner-Bain competed for the first time on Sunday, June 29, in College Park, Georgia, at the Georgia International Convention Center in hopes of qualifying for the coveted USA Powerlifting (USAPL) Pro Card.

Turner-Bain, 32, began her journey into the sport in 2022, driven by personal interest, inspired by a desire to challenge herself physically.

By 2023, she started formal training, and just three years later, she is making waves on the national stage.

Although initially drawn to the sport on her own, it was her current coach, Je’Vaughn Saunders, who encouraged her to pursue it competitively.

Turner-Bain, reflecting on her recent performance, said she was pleased with her top 10 feat. “I think I did really great considering it was my first time at a national meet, and when you consider everybody from the United States and I finished top 10, I feel like it was a great performance,” Turner-Bain said.

Under the guidance of Saunders and handler Indera Gibson, Turner-Bain showcased her strength and determination across three lifts - squat, bench press and deadlift.

She set new meet personal records with a 175 kg (385 pounds) squat, 95 kg (209 pounds) bench press, and a massive 205 kg (452 pounds) deadlift, resulting in a total Dots score of 428.41-a measure that ranks athletes based on strength-to-weight performance.

While short of the 475 Dots required for Pro Card qualification, her performance solidified her status among the top lifters in her class, finishing 10th overall.

To earn a Pro Card in the USAPL competition, athletes must either finish in the top 3 of their weight class or surpass the 475 Dots threshold in a single meet. Turner-Bain’s performance, though not yet qualifying, puts her within striking distance of the 2026 competition cycle. Looking ahead, she plans to return to the USA Powerlifting Nationals in 2026 with a determined pursuit to attain her pro card and improve her rankings.

“In the next cycle, I’m aiming to compete in three meets, depending on how the year goes, and I want to compete in nationals again to improve my totals and move up in the ranks, but right now my main goal is being in pursuit of my pro card,” Turner-Bain said about her goals next cycle in 2026.

Turner-Bain’s participation is not just about personal achievement- it reflects a growing movement in the Bahamas towards excellence in strength sports.

Her journey can inspire new generations of Bahamian female and male athletes alike to compete internationally and showcase the country’s potential in the world of powerlifting.