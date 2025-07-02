Psychologist: Troubling trend of suicides in northern Bahamas

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO recent suicide attempts in Grand Bahama have renewed concerns among mental health professionals, who say suicide-related cases continue to rise in the northern Bahamas.

Psychologist Dr Gregory Swann, a member of the Bahamas Psychological Association, said the recent incidents in Grand Bahama, along with others in Abaco, highlight a troubling trend that has persisted since 2019.

“You may be aware that since Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, in the northern Bahamas, we had a significant uptick in suicides and suicide attempts. And the recent cases, simply underscores that the trend has not been stabilised,” he said.

Two young men were hospitalised following suspected suicide attempts in June.

Grand Bahama police were called to a business off the Grand Bahama Highway on Sunday, June 29, where they found an adult male unresponsive. According to initial reports, shortly before 11.50pm, an employee discovered the man hanging from a tree with an object around his neck. He was immediately removed and CPR was administered. Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital.

On Wednesday, June 25, police responded to reports that a 28-year-old male had used a sharp object on his neck in an alleged suicide attempt. He was also transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

A month earlier, a 21-year-old man was allegedly found hanging from a tree in South Andros. Police have classified that incident as a suicide.

Dr Swann, who recently returned from Abaco, said there have been several reported suicide attempts there as well.

“I just came out of Abaco dealing with this very matter,” he said. “We’ve been engaging communities with psycho-social support, awareness, and psychological first aid training.”

He noted that suicide is a mental health challenge often linked to untreated or undiagnosed issues such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, or substance abuse.

He said warning signs often include noticeable changes in a person’s behavior. Dr Swann said the most important step family and friends can take is to initiate open conversations with the individual.

“When you have reason to believe that the person maybe proposing a danger to themselves, we encourage family and friends not to leave the person alone, but try to get professional help or get the person in a safe place or in an institution,” he stated.

In response to growing concern, Dr Swann and fellow psychologist Dr Kirkland Fernander recently met with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to discuss the need for a transitional mental health support facility in Freeport.

“We’ve committed to drafting guiding documents outlining what such a facility could look like,” Dr Swann said. “We’re in the early stages, but once the framework is set, we aim to involve government and private sector to establish a system-wide support structure,” he explained.

Dr Swann added that the association, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, has been actively engaged in educating communities and providing mental health intervention.