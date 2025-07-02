Snorkelling tourist injured after he was struck by boat while in Exuma

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN AMERICAN tourist screamed in agony after he was struck by a passing boat while snorkelling in Exuma, leaving the victim with horrifying injuries, according to a bystander.

“You had skin and flesh hanging all over the place. Then once we got him on one of the chairs you had blood dripping on the ground,” said Reno Curling, a photographer who was conducting a family photo shoot nearby when the incident occurred.

He said he heard screams and saw people run toward the shoreline.

A few residents jumped into the water and pulled the injured man back to shore, where they helped carry him to a nearby pool deck.

Mr Curling said one of his clients, who is a nurse, rushed to assist but was unable to do much without medical supplies.

“She told him to remain calm and was speaking to him from that end of it but it wasn’t really nothing nobody could do other than wrap him up with towels and stuff like.”

According to reports, the American man was snorkelling near Tar Bay around 7.30pm on Monday when he was struck by a 20-foot white Boston Whaler.

He was initially taken to the Exuma Healthcare Facility before being airlifted to Miami for further treatment.

Police only reported the incident after The Tribune made inquiries.

Mr Curling told The Tribune he was the one who called police — only to be told to contact the local clinic.

He described the response as “counterproductive”, saying he expected emergency personnel to have direct communication with the clinic or ambulance service.

Reaching the clinic, however, proved difficult.

“Once I called the clinic, the clinic they asked for the information, but nobody ever showed up. So we eventually called the clinic four or five times, and at the last time, they told us it’s probably best to just try find a truck to bring the guy to the clinic.”

After 45 minutes to an hour, the group secured a vehicle with help from the caretaker of the property where the tourist was staying.

Photos shared with The Tribune showed the injured man being transported in the back of the vehicle.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with Exuma residents voicing frustration over the lack of adequate emergency care on the island.

One Facebook user, who identified herself as a nurse with trauma experience, claimed that she was part of the tourist group involved in the incident. She said she would not return to Exuma after witnessing what she described as a complete lack of emergency services.

She expressed frustration over being unable to assist the victim due to the absence of medical supplies and a functioning trauma response unit.

Mr Curling echoed similar concerns, calling the state of medical care on the island “a huge issue”.

“It could be anybody, local or tourists, but I feel today if an accident happened, especially after hours, we don’t have the necessary staffing or equipment needed to handle anything.”

He added: “You would think that after multiple incidents on the island over the years, that you know, we would be able to respond in such a way to at least be able to cater to minor stuff but it’s like we sitting ducks out here.”