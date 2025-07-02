They made the cut! Nine talented kids accepted for ‘Tellabration: Lights! Culture! Action!’ Bahamian culture & acting workshop

The stage is set, the cameras are ready, and nine talented kids are about to bring culture to life in a bold, creative way! “Tellabration: Lights! Culture! Action!” isn’t your average summer intensive workshop — it’s a dynamic, immersive, child-led acting and storytelling experience designed to celebrate and reimagine Bahamian heritage through film and performance arts.

A pool of gifted applicants, the nine rising stars — Maria Clara Kool Modesto Lopes, Vesper Cepeda, Tatiana Russell, Sabrina Thomas, Scarlet Chipman, Caerwyn Turnquest, Daniel Mensa-Johnson, Marlee Poitier, and Kymani Poitier — are gearing up to debut in an all-new, culturally rich adaptation of the beloved fairytale, “The Three Little Pigs.”

Retitled “The Three Lil’ P. Higgs,” this Bahamian version infuses the timeless “rule of three” with what author-screenwriter B. Jane Turnquest and set designer Chrisnell Gordon call “sun, sand, salt, and storytelling.” This fresh take on the classic tale is tailored to be relevant, redemptive, and resonant for Bahamians and residents alike — an homage to our traditions, humour, resilience, and everyday realities.

The production is not only culturally reflective but also child-led, with cast members actively contributing to the development of their characters and the shaping of archetypes and storylines. What Bahamian stereotypes will show up? What familiar traits will be flipped or celebrated? Audiences will have to wait and see how these young actors bring authenticity, ingenuity, and heart to the screen.

Beyond entertainment, the benefits of performing arts for youth are transformative:

• Boosts confidence and self-esteem

• Enhances communication skills

• Fosters creativity and imagination

• Teaches teamwork and collaboration

• Improves emotional intelligence

• Develops discipline and focus

• Encourages adaptability and problem-solving

• Provides a safe space for self-expression

Chrisnell Gordon, the art director states that, ‘These life skills are invaluable — shaping not just great performers but thoughtful, expressive, and resilient individuals.”

The short film will premiere on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in celebration of Bahamas Independence Day, marking a proud and powerful moment in youth development and national storytelling. Audiences can view on ‘Tellabration’ the company’s Facebook page.

Get ready, Bahamas — it’s time for Lights! Culture! Action!