Woman accused of possessing illegal gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old woman was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of possessing an illegal firearm, ammunition, and drugs.

R’Hanee Cleare appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged with possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a firearm component, and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors allege that Cleare and others were found with a black and brown FN Herstal Belgium pistol, 41 rounds of 5.7x28mm ammunition, a black firearm magazine, and a black auto sear on June 29 in New Providence.

She was also reportedly found with a quantity of marijuana on the same day.

Cleare pleaded not guilty to the firearm-related charges but pleaded guilty to the drug charge.

She was placed on six months’ probation and ordered to attend counselling. Failure to comply could result in a $500 fine or one month in prison.

Cleare was granted $15,000 bail for the remaining charges and must report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

Her gun trial is scheduled for September 29.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Ryszard Humes represented the accused.