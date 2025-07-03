18-month sentence for pinning man against wall with his vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after admitting to pinning another man against a wall with his car earlier this year.

Garvin Smith, 45, appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument.

During an altercation on May 31 in New Providence, Smith reportedly used his vehicle to pin Delano Carey against a wall.

In his latest court appearance, Smith reversed his earlier plea and admitted guilt, accepting full responsibility for his actions.

After admonishing him, Magistrate Isaacs sentenced Smith to one year and six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Inspector Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.