Atlanta Smoke pro women’s softball team hosts free clinic

WHILE their focus was on their three-game series against the Orlando Monarchs, the Atlanta Smoke professional women’s softball team also participated in a free clinic for young players in the country.

During the Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment and B4Real Sports’ inaugural Queen of Paradise Women’s Professional Softball Series, the Smoke staged the clinic on Friday at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. Smoke’s head coach Cat Tarvin said they couldn’t ask to be in a better location to share their experiences with the young generation of players in The Bahamas. Not only was it the first time a professional women’s softball tournament was played here, but it was also the first time that a camp also took place. During the camp, the Smoke took the players from ages 7-17 through a series of drills.

They were assisted by some of the local coaches and top softball players in the country.