Baha Mar Buoys & Gulls Dragon Boat Team heading to Montreal for Pan American Championships

FOLLOWING back-to-back gold medal wins at the 2024 Bahamas International Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the Baha Mar Buoys & Gulls Dragon boat team is making waves once again – this time on an international stage.

The team, comprised of 15 dedicated Baha Mar associates, has been invited to compete in the prestigious 2025 Pan American Club Crew Championships, taking place from July 4–6 at the Olympic Basin in Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec.

“This team exemplifies the energy and excellence of Baha Mar,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar.

“Their hard work, dedication and camaraderie make us proud, and we are honoured to support their journey to compete on an international level. We know they will represent The Bahamas beautifully in Montreal.”

Originally formed in 2023, the Baha Mar Buoys & Gulls made their debut at the 2nd Annual Bahamas International Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, where they proudly placed 3rd in the 2nd division. Just one year later, the team dominated the competition, securing two gold medals in both the 200-metre and 500-metre race categories.

This milestone achievement and opportunity has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Baha Mar Foundation, which is proud to sponsor the team’s journey to the international championships.

Robert “Sandy” Sands, chairman of the Baha Mar Foundation, added: “Supporting our associates in this extraordinary endeavour reflects the Foundation’s commitment to empowerment, community and opportunity. We are proud to help showcase the talent and spirit of our Baha Mar family on a global stage.”

As ambassadors of Bahamian culture and hospitality, the Buoys & Gulls continue to showcase the dynamic talents and unity of the Baha Mar community.