Boycott, cancellations - how visitors are reacting to boating fee increases

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A ROW over increased boating fees is continuing to see visitors cancelling their trips - while one post on social media is talking about a boycott of The Bahamas.

Stephen Kappeler said Bimini Big Game Club Resort has seen another six cancellations as of yesterday, adding: “The bigger issue is not much forward boat booking with slips and rooms.”

Meanwhile, Bimini Cove Resort and Marina, which has seen ten cancellations, has been warned by guests that they would not return to the island now that increased boating fees have taken effect. The property manager, Jonisha Poitier, said a post shared to a Bimini-related Facebook group, revealed a woman talking about “boycotting” The Bahamas.

“We definitely had some persons that were not happy,” Ms Poitier said. “I had a few cancellations. I do have some clients that are coming, but for the most part, I’ve had some cancellations due to the increase in fees. We’ve had about ten.

“So we do have about 45 rooms in the rental programme, that doesn’t include persons that do Airbnbs as well. And I do have some clients that have said that their guests have also canceled due to the increasing fees.”

A YouTube Video was shared with Tribune Business of a boater stating that there’s a new $802 fee to enter The Bahamas and that “AIS is a must have to enter their waterways”. Commenters on the video expressed disappointment in the new fees with many stating they will no longer visit The Bahamas. One added that “there’s a lot of ripping off of Americans, and this is just the Bahamian government continuing that culture.” The commenter said they had recently returned from Bimini and that “it’ll likely be the last trip to The Bahamas”.

“Someone on Facebook was saying that they’re not coming,” Ms Poitier added. “They’re going to the [Florida] cays instead. I have a lot of clients that are saying that now. She was on there saying how she comes a few times a year. She’s canceled all of her trips for the year.”

Ms Poitier said the decision was a swift one and she has experienced guests, who are also second-home owners in Bimini, contemplating selling their residence.

“I think this was kind of a shock to everyone,” she said. “Before I could even see it anywhere or was made aware of it, I had clients that were sending it to me, and I had to tell them let me check it out, and I’ll, get back to you.

“I don’t know if it’s going to bring a new kind of clientele. I don’t know. I know persons are now, at this moment, very upset. I don’t know if it’s because it’s in its initial stages. But I could speak to basically saying that we have had cancelations. We do have some persons that are still coming. As a matter of fact, I was just talking to a boater who said she may just purchase an unlimited package if that’s something that they offer because she has a home here. And if she can’t do that, she’s considering selling. It’s affecting second-home owners. There are a lot of second-home owners here. A lot of people vacation here. A lot of people spend a lot of time here.”

A yearly slight increase was suggested by Ms Poitier, who added: “Even if there was an increase, $100, $50, if they’re going to increase every year, I could see that. But this is almost double in some cases”. She said she hopes the government “revisits their decision”.

“I hope they’re looking at everyone’s response,” Ms Poitier said. “I hope they’re on social media, and seeing what people are saying... and checking the marinas to see how it’s affecting the marinas. Like I said, I had a client this morning that called and said that they had an Airbnb booked, and they canceled due to the fees.

“I really hope that they do revisit, because I’ve heard a lot of concerns from the clientele that’s coming in. I have experienced some cancellations due to the change in prices. Like I said, I don’t know if it’s going to be long term. We’re just going to have to wait it out and see what happens, but I do know it’s going to affect some traffic for some time. So we’ll just have to, at this point, wait and see how it goes. “As long as they’re hearing the complaints and then making the adjustments needed, I’m happy with that.

“We have a lot of boaters in Bimini. Most persons that do come, they fish. We have a lot of boaters that come. We have a lot of smaller boats that come, smaller vessels that come, 30 foot, 25 foot, 40 footers, all of different sizes. So it’s not necessarily the bigger ones that come. We have fishermen that come.

“We have the yachts that come, but we have mostly small boaters that come. Especially here at Bimini Cove, a lot of clients that we have, they come, they rent a unit, but they go out and fish all day. Or they may decide they want to go to Honeymoon Harbour all day. So they have smaller boats, 30, 35, 40 foot boats. I have a few right now that I was just talking to, just came in from fishing. But they’re small 35 foot vessels.”