Cooper: Constituencies Commission report delivery to PM expected by August

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper says the Constituencies Commission hopes to submit its report to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis by August, aiming to balance constituencies based on registered voter numbers.

“There’s no rush,” he said. “This isn’t a signal for anything. The prime minister, in his sole discretion, determines when the election is.”

Asked when the report might be ready, he said outside the House of Assembly: “Hopefully by August, when we complete our work, we’re going to submit it to the prime minister. Then, in his sole discretion, he will determine what happens or when it happens next.”

The commission is reviewing the number of voters in each constituency to ensure fairness, including areas with a large land size but few people.

Speculation about possible boundary changes has grown ahead of the next election, with some PLP supporters calling for redistricting in places like Golden Isles and Killarney, where voter imbalances concern them.

Sources say adjustments could also happen in West Grand Bahama and Bimini due to population growth.

Mr Cooper acknowledged the “talk” but said he’s bound by confidentiality.

FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright said: “[The commission is] reviewing registers with access to registered voters to see if adjustments need to be made. They are also looking at the possible changes in constituencies in terms of its numbers.”

Both Mr Cooper and Mr Cartwright said discussions are ongoing and expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux chairs the Constituencies Commission.