DEIDRE BASTIAN: Companies must be proactive with their succession planning

Today’s business environment is fast-paced, uncertain and quickly evolving, requiring companies to carefully consider the benefits of succession planning.

While we may not be able to plan for a disaster, we can prepare for how to respond to such events. Similarly, without a succession plan, you may experience a challenge to maintain the smooth flow of business that keeps your country running efficiently. But, with the correct strategy in place, it is possible to fill even the most important leadership roles in your company.

There are multiple reasons a business can suddenly lose one of its top leaders, such as death, illness, personal problems and abrupt resignation. These unforeseen situations can leave a company with an unexpected vacancy that has a crucial impact on overall business flow and operations.

Subsequently, putting a succession plan in place can send a positive message to your staff. They will recognise that the company is planning for the future, and committed to developing employees for future leadership positions.

By demonstrating your dedication to stability and internal promotion, it increases staff confidence and motivates them to give their best effort. This proactive step is part of a strategic process focused on identifying and developing internal talent to fill key leadership positions and other critical roles within a company when current incumbents leave or change roles.

It ensures business continuity by preparing individuals to step into these posts effectively, minimising disruption and maintaining corporate stability.

Companies are increasingly recognising the substantial benefits of proactively ensuring leadership continuity, since it enhances resilience, financial health and confidence. And, conversely, they are also recognising the risks associated with a lack of planning in both the short and long-term.

All things considered, succession planning can sometimes be a cumbersome endeavour due to the many undertakings necessary, leaving even the most experienced human resources leaders wondering if they are missing anything.

Understandably, many executives and Board members view succession planning with reluctance as they are sometimes not quite sure what the return on investment will be, or even the overall outcome.

While there is no denying that there are many elements to consider, proactive succession planning aims to identify, develop and retain employees who can fill key roles in the future. Such action, if it remains consistent, ensures that companies have a pipeline of qualified candidates ready to step into any critical positions when needed.

Succession planning is not only crucial, but essential, for the continuity and long-term success of any company. It goes beyond merely replacing an outgoing executive, and involves an all-encompassing assessment of the company’s future leadership needs and the strategic cultivation of talent to meet them. Until we meet again, live life for memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

About columnist: Deidre M. Bastian is a graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, international award-winning author and certified life coach.