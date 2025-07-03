EDITORIAL: Marina fees a colossal mess-up?

“IT’S hard to believe they could mess it up this bad.”

Those were the words of the Association of Bahamas Marinas chief, Peter Maury, on the issues surrounding the implementation of boating reforms – although some might say the words could be used on a variety of issues in governance.

Those issues included the inability to access or pay online for the new frequent digital cruising card, the fishing permit or anchorage fees.

Imagine trying to encourage visitors to come in their yachts and boats to The Bahamas only for them to have to find a government office they can pay for such things in.

All the above were absent from the Click2Clear site, while there is also an absence of a fee schedule and more.

After assessing the various failures of the government in setting these features up in time to perhaps look as if we are in the 21st century let alone a quarter of the way through it, what are the consequences?

Yesterday, Mr Maury said that for marinas: “It looks like we’re in COVID again.”

Typically this weekend should be a big one for marinas. Friday is the 4th of July, and Americans celebrating their Independence Day would often get in their boats and head for our shores.

Instead, marinas are reporting empty docks and confusion among would-be travellers.

There have been various petitions launched, there has been talk of a boycott of The Bahamas on social media, and various resorts are reporting a series of cancellations – and some people saying they will not be back.

One visitor talked of having been a regular here for more than 35 years – but no more.

Is this just sour grapes at being asked to pay? Not entirely – for many it is a case of being over-hasty and implementing the reforms without being ready to do so. For others, it is the scale of new fees. For others still, it is a simple comparison to other locations where there are lower or zero fees.

And the knock-on effect of these cancellations? No money in the pockets of local businesses. No visitors calling into island restaurants. No stocking up at local stores. No money spent down at the bar.

Then there are the boat support services, the cleaners and pilots, the ship crew and fuel stations.

Over at Bimini Big Game Club Resort, there were another six cancellations yesterday. At Bimini Cove Resort and Marina, there has been another ten cancellations.

And there is no doubt, boaters are telling the marinas and resorts it is because of the new fees.

That bad news about extra fee costs travels fast in the boating community.

If the goal was to raise revenue, it is doing so at the expense of money in the pockets of local businesses.

With boats going elsewhere, that spending is going elsewhere too.

Topping that off with the hassle of computer systems that do not allow you to log in and pay the fees so you have to go further and find an open office to do so is just going to add another reason for people not to come.

Those online payment systems should be functional today. Yesterday. ASAP. If people cannot pay these fees – and we are talking people travelling from other countries here – then postpone their introduction until they can.

And in the meantime perhaps have a rethink about it completely.

There is no benefit in the government earning a dollar if the community loses a million.

Perhaps there truly is a need for the boating community to contribute more income – but is this really the right way?