First official day of Tureano’s free youth boxing camp opens at the Percy Munnings Park

By Jonathan Burrows

UNDER the summer sun and the guiding hand of a national sports icon, the first official day of Tureano Johnson’s free youth boxing camp opened around 1pm yesterday at Percy Munnings Park.

The camp, a grassroots initiative aimed at introducing local children to the fundamentals of boxing, is a passion project for Johnson, who is regarded as one of the most accomplished boxers in Bahamian history.

However, the inaugural day of the camp was met with an unexpected obstacle when the bathrooms of the Percy Munnings Park were locked and inaccessible.

This logistical hiccup led many parents to reconsider leaving their children at the park for the full session.

Johnson informed parents that the facilities would be open in the coming days and offered the option to return then.

As a result, only two children remained for the first day’s activities, a situation Johnson handled with patience and professionalism. The camp is expected to grow in attendance once logistics improve.

“I’ve made a few calls and I am still waiting to hear back on when they will be unlocking the bathrooms, but we are still going to be moving forward with the camp,” said Johnson about the bathroom situation at the park.

Despite the low turnout, the camp proceeded with a focus on fundamental boxing skills.

The two young participants worked on fundamental boxing drills by learning how to jab, foot positioning and defensive movements.

They also engaged in endurance training and practiced skipping rope to build cardiovascular strength and coordination.

Johnson represented The Bahamas at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he lost in the quarterfinals. After turning pro, he quickly gained recognition for his aggressive style and fierce determination.

In 2014, he captured the World Boxing Championships Continental Americas middleweight title and later became a top-10 ranked contender, facing world-class opponents like Curtis Stevens and Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Known for his gifts, Johnson remains one of the most respected boxers to come out of the Caribbean region.

As the camp resumes today with the expectation of improved facilities and increased attendance, Johnson remains optimistic. “We will meet right back here tomorrow, and hopefully we can fix this bathroom situation,” Johnson told campers and parents.

The boxing camp is scheduled to run for three weeks, every day from 1pm to 4pm, with registration being open for children aged four to 16 years.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to experience not just athletic training, but mentorship from one of the Bahamas’ finest sporting legends.