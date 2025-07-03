GB man accused of 2024 murder granted $20,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old man was granted $20,000 bail earlier this week after being accused of murdering a 64-year-old man in Grand Bahama in 2024.

Charles Tony Fritzgerald was granted bail by Justice Andrew Forbes.

Fritzgerald allegedly shot and injured the 64-year-old victim during a verbal altercation on Oleander Street on January 23, 2024. The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital on February 4, 2024.

Fritzgerald was arraigned for murder and pleaded not guilty to the charge on November 26, 2024. His trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 4, 2027.

During his bail application, Fitzgerald said he is married and the father of adult children. He said he works as a carpenter and claimed he has spent the last 16 months on remand. He further submitted that he has no other pending matters before the courts and would comply with any conditions attached to his bail.

The defendant maintained that he did not murder anyone and argued that he was a suitable candidate for bail.

Conversely, Sean Norvell Smith, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, questioned whether Fritzgerald was indeed a fit candidate for bail.

In reviewing the case, Justice Forbes noted that a witness allegedly heard an argument between Fritzgerald and the deceased before hearing gunshots shortly afterward. The same witness later identified Fritzgerald in a photo lineup.

Justice Forbes also said Corporal Cooper, while speaking with the victim at the scene before he was transported to the hospital, heard the victim identify his attacker as a man named “CT.” When asked if he meant Charles Fritzgerald, the victim reportedly replied, “yeah.”

Justice Forbes noted that it would be up to the trial judge to determine whether the victim’s statement could be admitted into evidence, depending on whether it qualifies as a dying declaration and overcomes hearsay objections.

Although Justice Forbes observed that Fitzgerald had prior convictions for firearm and drug offences dating back to 2009, he also noted that the accused had no recent charges.

Finding no evidence that the accused would fail to appear for trial, Justice Forbes set Fritzgerald’s bail at $20,000 with one or two sureties.

Fritzgerald must sign in at the Central Police Station in Freeport every Wednesday and Friday by 7pm. He was warned not to interfere with any witnesses in the case; failure to comply could result in his bail being revoked.

Additionally, the defendant must surrender his travel documents and must apply to the court if he needs to travel.