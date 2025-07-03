Goodbye, Daddy: Tributes paid to murdered police reserve

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CHRIST Church Cathedral was filled with sorrow yesterday as family, friends, government officials, and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force honoured Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, who was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery last month.

Bishop Laish Boyd, Bishop of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, stressed the need for citizens to address wrongdoing instead of turning a blind eye, linking widespread complacency and corruption to the conditions that led to Williams’ death.

He issued a strong call for Bahamians to adopt greater honesty, diligence, and personal accountability as part of their contribution to national development. He framed the memorial service as a moment to reflect on individual service to country, urging people not only to celebrate those who work hard but to challenge themselves and others to do better.

“Unfortunately, in the midst of the hard work, we have a lot of people who are lazy, who are irresponsible. We have a lot of people who are not honest so there’s corruption in some places where they shouldn’t be,” he said, clarifying he was not singling out any group but highlighting systemic problems. He lamented that too many people can be “bought and paid” to ignore illegal or unethical acts, arguing that this collective failure of integrity perpetuates crime and violence in the country.

Williams, 52, is survived by his parents, five children, a granddaughter, two sisters, and two brothers. Some of his children participated in yesterday’s ceremony, reading scripture verses and singing.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis delivered a heartfelt tribute, describing him as “one of the finest sons” of the Cabinet Office. He reflected on the tragedy occurring on Father’s Day, acknowledging the profound grief endured by the Williams family.

Highlighting Williams’ 25 years of public service, including roles as a Police Reserve Inspector, Senior Transport Officer, and former Defence Force Officer, Mr Davis praised his professionalism, technical expertise, and generosity in mentoring colleagues.

“As Mr Reliable, Lernex routinely worked weekends and holidays and could be called upon at any time — he would not disappoint. And though he was reliable, Lernex was not a selfish gatekeeper of knowledge. He took joy in sharing expertise and mentoring co-workers,” he said.

“He exceeded his duties with every responsibility. Lernex assisted with National Audits, provided technical support for advisory committees, and even volunteered for maintenance tasks, like changing flat tires on government vehicles.”

Gunmen accosted Williams on June 15 as he was about to deposit $38,854.10, belonging to two service stations, at the Royal Bank of Canada Palmdale Branch while working an off-duty job. An ensuing shootout left him and suspected robber Joseph Sinclair dead.

Prosecutors allege that Ronald Telfort and another man, who remains at large, were with Sinclair during the attempted robbery and murder.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed Sinclair’s accomplices dragging his body to their getaway car before abandoning him on the ground. The men were seen removing a gun from Sinclair and taking a black bag into a small white car.

Telfort’s girlfriend, Antionette Henfield, has been charged as an accessory after the fact to murder. Prosecutors allege she picked up Telfort and another man after they abandoned their getaway car. Henfield has been granted $10,000 bail.