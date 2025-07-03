LETTER: Involve the stakeholders in process

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I haven’t really said anything about these new legislations the government has implemented because to be completely honest, I didn’t want to deal with the ignorant comments from people not in the industry - because if you are not in the industry, chances are you do not understand the reach this industry has to Bahamians.

The message is simply this - when you implement something hastily, chances are it will backfire.

No one is saying not to charge boats coming into Bahamian waters but do it logically. You can’t increase fees by 100% - 300% and not expect a backlash - especially when our direct competition is 0%.

Also, if changes are to be made, discuss with the stakeholders. Have all the information so that the best possible solution can be made.

And let’s not rush to execute new legislations without the necessary systems being in place.

I work at a marina. Part of my job is to help boats get workers/services they need. So, I deal with many Bahamians on a daily business with all different types of occupations.

I am being called all the time asking what happened - where did the boats go?

The boat washer crying to me that he can’t feed his children; the laundry service that expanded after covid only to have to downsize and let staff go; the carpet cleaner who is now having to wash cars; the one who bought a centre console to assist yachts and now is wondering if she has to sell it; the provisioner who doesn’t have any yachts to provision for; the car rental guy who is selling some of his plates because he can’t keep up with the increase in his fees and there aren’t enough crew to rent his cars; the fisherman who has no one to sell his catch to; the pilot who guides boats pass Devil’s Backbone and sells his wife’s pies to the boats isn’t getting the boats; the interior cleaners who have no boats to clean; the freight forwarder who bought another plane after COVID, only to have to now figure out if he has to sell it; the florists who don’t have the boats to sell flowers to, not to mention Bahamian captains and crew who have no jobs because there just are not enough jobs and are having to go find work on boats abroad. The list goes on and on (mechanics, the marine stores, the AC & refrigeration technicians, food stores, fuel docks, fuel attendants, mobile barbers, hairdresser, salons, masseuses, farmers, and on and on).

So many Bahamians are hurting because the boats can simply go somewhere else that makes better business sense for them.

And before you say well, they over fish and they bring all their supplies. Not true. I am not saying there are not bad apples - I mean flip, how many Bahamians take under measure crawfish or undersized conch or overfish themselves?

I know for a fact that the majority of these yachts get their fish from local fishermen, load up at the food stores and liquor stores (we have all seen crew with their three loaded trolleys at the food store), and they not only take their trash from the beach, but they clean up whatever trash they meet.

We have all seen the mess our people leave at the beach on a holiday weekend.

So, let’s not be hypocrites.

The bottom line is that there are so many Bahamians, especially in the out islands, that rely on boaters and yachts coming to the Bahamas. So, before we push them away and have many Bahamians out of work, let’s find a common ground.

The government needs to meet with stakeholders and let’s find the best solution to continue to grow this industry to benefit Bahamians and the Bahamas.”

ERIKA FESZT

Nassau,

July 2, 2025.