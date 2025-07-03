Lightbourne will seek re-election to head Bahamas Nurses Union

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

BAHAMAS Nurses Union (BNU) president Muriel Lightbourne says she will seek re-election in January 2026, expressing confidence that ongoing tensions within the union will not affect her chances of securing another term.

Ms Lightbourne’s remarks come as the BNU grapples with internal discord, with divisions among executives and growing concerns from some members about the organisation’s direction and management. Reports of strained relations between Ms Lightbourne and other union officials, including the secretary general, have fuelled speculation about instability at the top of the union’s leadership.

The union has also been dealing with the fallout from the alleged discovery that more than $60,000 was misappropriated under a previous administration; Ms Lightbourne has said recovering these funds remains a key priority.

“I have a strong chance of winning that election,” she said at a press conference this week. “Notwithstanding what is happening. I’m representing my nurses every day, every day.”

In a message aimed at calming fears among union members, Ms Lightbourne continued: “I will say to our nurses, you do not have to worry. Your union is solid. Your union is strong and your president, with this administration, wherever the tides come or the winds blow, we can stand firm. We are standing firm. I believe it with all my heart, and I’m going to do the best that I can do for you with God’s grace and ability.”

Ms Lightbourne was elected president in January 2023, succeeding Amancha Williams after nurses voted for change amid frustrations with the previous administration. At that time, she promised to rebrand the union, restore its founding principles, and promote greater inclusivity and communication.

Since then, however, her tenure has not been without challenges. Internal disagreements over governance, transparency, and the handling of financial matters have marked the union. The friction has spilled into the public domain, contributing to uncertainty among members about the union’s stability.

Ms Lightbourne has insisted that, despite these issues, the union remains focused on representing nurses and addressing critical matters, including nurse retention. She has highlighted concerns about the number of nurses leaving the profession or migrating, and has pledged that her administration will continue to work on creating a supportive environment for nurses across the country, including those on the Family Islands.