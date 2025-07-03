Man accused of stealing electronics from shop

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been granted bail after being accused of stealing equipment from a shop last week.

Melchior “MJ” Francis Jr, 21, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms on charges of shop theft and receiving.

Francis is accused of stealing a 55” RCA Fire TV, valued at $368, from a business on Robinson Road on June 25. The TV belongs to Percy Marshall.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was set at $2,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, Francis must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 8.

Sergeant Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.