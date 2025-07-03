Marinas chief: 'Looks like in COVID again'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Opposition to the new and increased boating fees has sparked multiple online petitions with the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) chief yesterday saying: "It looks like we're in COVID again."

Peter Maury told Tribune Business that the Bahamian marina industry is expecting this week's July 4 US independence weekend to "be pretty much a bust" due to the ongoing confusion, uncertainty and fall-out from the increased 'temporary' cruising permit fees, and new fishing permit and anchorage fees, that went into effect this Tuesday.

He added that marinas, and visiting boaters, have had to deal with "the normal confusion" over the changes as one vessel with six persons aboard was charged $500 plus a $50 attendance fee by Customs. Under the Customs Management (Amendment) Regulations 2025, only three of those persons should have been charged a $30 per head passenger tax making for a total of $90, while the Customs and Immigration fees are supposed to be incorporated into the temporary cruising permit fee.

The ABM chief spoke after several online petitions emerged in response to the negative boating community reaction to the fees and other reforms. One, called 'Save our Bahamas' maritime industry, had gained 297 signatures as this newspaper went to press last night.

Posted on change.org, it warned: "The proposed new taxes on marina visitors and charter yachts will devastate small Bahamian operators who depend on this industry to survive. Thousands of Bahamians rely on the yachting sector — from captains, crew, marina workers, shore support businesses, Out Island suppliers and countless Bahamian families.

"Every dollar earned by these visiting yachts flows directly into our local economy, supporting Bahamian jobs and livelihoods. Raising taxes, increasing fees and adding more barriers will drive business away, shut down Bahamian businesses and take food off Bahamian tables.

"We call on the Government to pause this legislation immediately and sit down with the Bahamian people whose futures are at stake. Protect Bahamian businesses. Protect Bahamian families. Protect Bahamian livelihoods. Pause the Bill [sic, Act]. Don’t destroy our Out Island yachting industry. Sign now. Speak up. Our future depends on it."

One Tucson, Arizona resident, posted: "They will destroy the economy of The Bahamas. I've been visiting there for over 35 years. Just when we were ready to buy a boat to winter in The Bahamas. No more. Good bye my beloved Bahamas. I will truly miss you."

And Robert, from Palm Harbour, added: "This should not just be for the yachting changes but for the entire boating industry changes. Last year a 40-foot vessel with two people aboard could enter The Bahamas for up to 90 days for $300. This year the cost of entry for the same vessel will increase to $1,650, a whopping 550 percent increase. It’s time to be heard."

Erika Feszt, assistant manager at Bay Street Marina and Bahamas Charter Yacht Show chair, in a letter issued to the media yesterday warned that the negative impact from reduced boating traffic and visitor spending will spread far beyond just the marinas and hotels if vessels are deterred from coming by the new fees.

While not opposing the Government's imposition of fees and other levies on visiting boaters, she nevertheless argued that this had to be done "logically" as anything implemented in haste - and with no consultation and warning to those impacted - typically "backfires".

"The message is simply this: When you implement something hastily, chances are it will backfire," Ms Feszt wrote. "No one is saying not to charge boats coming into Bahamian waters, but do it logically. You can't increase fees by 100 percent to 300 percent and not expect a backlash, especially when our direct competition is 0 percent.

Also, if changes are to be made, discuss with the stakeholders. Have all the information so that the best possible solution can be made. And let's not rush to execute new legislation without the necessary systems being in place.

"I work at a marina. Part of my job is to help boats get workers/services they need. So I deal with many Bahamians on a daily business with all different types of occupations. I am being called all the time asking what happened: Where did the boats go?"

Speaking the broader economic impact, Ms Feszt added that this hits "the boat washer crying to me that he can't feed his children; the laundry service that expanded after COVID only to have to downsize and let staff go; the carpet cleaner who is now having to wash cars; the one who bought a centre console to assist yachts and now is wondering if she has to sell it; the provisioner who doesn't have any yachts to provision for; the car rental guy who is selling some of his plates because he can't keep up with the increase in his fees and there aren't enough crew to rent his cars; the fisherman who has no one to sell his catch to.

"The pilot who guides boats past Devil's Backbone and sells his wife's pies to the boats isn't getting the boats; the interior cleaners who have no boats to clean; the freight forwarder who bought another plane after COVID, only to have to now figure out if he has to sell it; the florists who don't have the boats to sell flowers to, not to mention Bahamian captains and crew who have no jobs because there just are not enough jobs and are having to go find work on boats abroad. The list goes on and on - mechanics, the marine stores, the AC and refrigeration technicians, food stores, fuel docks, fuel attendants, mobile barbers, hairdresser, salons, masseuses, farmers and on and on."

Ms Feszt added: "So many Bahamians are hurting because the boats can simply go somewhere else that makes better business sense for them. And before you say, 'well, they over fish and they bring all their supplies', not true. I am not saying there are not bad apples - I mean, flip, how many Bahamians take under-measured crawfish or undersize conch or overfish themselves?

"I know for a fact that the majority of these yachts get their fish from local fishermen, load up at the food stores and liquor stores - we have all seen crew with their three loaded trolleys at the food store - and they not only take their trash from the beach, but they clean up whatever trash they meet....

"So, let's not be hypocrites. The bottom line is that there are so many Bahamians, especially in the Out Islands, that rely on boaters and yachts coming to The Bahamas. So before we push them away and have many many Bahamians out of work, let's find a common ground. The Government needs to meet with stakeholders and let's find the best solution to continue to grow this industry to benefit Bahamians and The Bahamas."

Mr Maury, meanwhile, said marinas were bracing for "maybe worse" confusion over the new fees and permits over the next 48 hours and tomorrow's July 4 holiday. "In the Exumas and to the south they're not expecting to see any new boats or improvement," he added, basing this on reports from ABM members.

"For Nassau, it's not even average for July 4, one of the busiest weeks of the year. It looks like we're in COVID again. There's no big boats here, no boats in the Exumas. I'm not hearing great things from Abaco marinas. They're hoping tomorrow improves, but right now there are definitely fewer boats. The weather is great, nothing is stopping them from coming here. That definitely ain't going to be an excuse."

Asked about the industry's forecast for this weekend, Mr Maury replied: "We all expect it to be pretty much a bust. We were nervous about it a month ago when this started happening and everyone was fighting the change, but now we know it's going to be a failure....

"Friday is July,y 4, and tomorrow we're hoping that we get some boats coming over. I can tell you that the boats I'm talking to, they are all over in Fort Lauderdale. The marinas are busy and in Florida bats are using the inland waterways. Everybody's in party mode; not so much over here. We'll see after the weekend. Maybe they'll over come over. We're dealing with confusion over entry and process."