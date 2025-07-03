MoXey: MSC joining Grand Bahama Shipyard shows confidence in GB economy

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey says the MSC’s move to join the Grand Bahama Shipyard shows “continued confidence in the Grand Bahama economy”.

The move sees MSC Cruises join Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises as a venture partner in the expansion project at the shipyard.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in an official press statement issued by the Ministry for Grand Bahama - although The Tribune previously confirmed the deal in April this year.

“With billions of dollars in investments underway on the island across multiple sectors, MSC Cruises’ entry into the Grand Bahama Shipyard joint venture marks another significant milestone for Grand Bahama, in the midst of the ongoing $665m transformation of the facility,” said Ms Moxey.

“This expanded partnership aims to solidify the shipyard as a world-class cruise and commercial vessel repair hub.”

Last August, Prime Minister Philip Davis signed a Heads of Agreement with the shipyard for a $665m transformation project. It was noted that once fully operational, the shipyard would provide a total economic output of $350m.

At the time, Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, and the Grand Bahama Port Authority were the partners in the deal.

Ms Moxey said MSC’s participation is expected to significantly boost operational capacity, enhance technical capabilities, and drive the company’s long-term goal of becoming the world’s largest cruise ship repair facility.

She said: “This is a pivotal moment for our island. As the transformation continues, we are witnessing the reawakening of Grand Bahama as a preferred destination for large-scale investment, job creation, entrepreneurial opportunities, and sustained economic development.”