'Premature' to say deal done for Dominican food imports

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE announcement of a trade deal with the Dominican Republic has been described as "premature" by Agriculture Minister Jomo Campbell.

Mr Campbell said the memorandum of understanding has not yet been signed for a trade deal for six agricultural products, announced by the Dominican Republic Embassy in Jamaica, and therefore the deal is still subject to revocation.

Responding to Tribune Business inquiries, representatives for the minister said further comment will be given after the deal is signed.

The Dominican Republic Embassy in Jamaica said access was secured to trade six Dominican agricultural products, bitter orange, pineapple, lime, avocado, banana, and plantain, into the Bahamian market after approval was granted by the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA), with support from the Dominican Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs.

The statement said Bahamas is seen as a “key market” due to the growing tourism industry and high volume of food imports and they are working on gaining approval for over 80 more Dominican products, including fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, seafood, and processed goods.

Senator Barry Griffin, chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission said consumers could expect to see these products in store over the coming weeks once orders are sent to suppliers.

The items are expected to be “competitively priced” and increase the supply of fresh produce while giving consumers more options.

“This is part of the government’s broader strategy to diversify our trade partners, improve food security, and reduce the cost of living for Bahamian families. The approval comes after nearly two years of sanitary inspections and regulatory coordination between Bahamian and Dominican authorities,” said Mr Griffin.

“Bahamian consumers can expect to begin seeing these products on store shelves in the coming weeks, as private sector importers begin to place and receive shipments. We do expect these products to be competitively priced, helping to put downward pressure on prices in the market by introducing more supply and more choice for consumers. Of course, pricing ultimately depends on import volumes, freight costs, and retailer decisions, but we are optimistic that this move will lead to more affordable fresh produce options.”

He noted that the import of these products will not negatively affect domestic farmers as the amount of these goods they produce is “limited, inconsistent, or not able to meet commercial-scale demand”

“Whenever we pursue trade liberalisation or expand import access, we’re always mindful of the potential impact on local farmers. That’s why every product approval is guided by careful analysis, including whether there’s sufficient local production to meet demand, and whether imports would create unfair competition,” said Mr Griffin.

“In this case, the approved products—such as bananas, plantains, and avocados—are ones where domestic production is either limited, inconsistent, or not able to meet commercial-scale demand. These imports are meant to supplement, not replace, local agriculture.”

He said the Davis administration is investing in the local agricultural sector to increase production and highlighted that a balanced trade ecosystem will facilitate imports while ensuring local producers are not disadvantaged.

“The government is investing in strengthening the local farming sector through initiatives under the Ministry of Agriculture to increase yields, improve infrastructure, and enhance market access for Bahamian farmers. The goal is to create a more balanced and resilient food system, where trade and local production work together, not against each other,” said Mr Griffin.

“We are committed to ensuring that Bahamian farmers are protected, supported, and positioned to thrive in this evolving environment.”