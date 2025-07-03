Teen gets two-and-a-half years for loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after admitting to having a loaded gun while fleeing police at a park in Kennedy Subdivision last week.

Michael Forbes was arraigned before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Forbes and an accomplice reportedly ran from police after officers spotted them at the park around 10am on June 29. During the chase, one of the men was seen discarding a firearm.

Police later caught Forbes and recovered a black Glock 17 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Forbes pleaded guilty to both charges.

Alphonso Lewis, who represented Forbes, highlighted his client’s young age and previously clean record, asking the court for leniency.

Magistrate Coleby sentenced Forbes to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. During his incarceration, Forbes will have the opportunity to enrol in trade classes.