UB hosts Sustainable Development Goals Youth Conference

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY 100 people gathered yesterday at the University of The Bahamas (UB) for the second annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Youth Conference, encouraging young people to challenge traditional approaches to sustainable development.

Speakers emphasised that while sustainable development is typically associated with climate, the economy, and innovation, true sustainability also requires dignity, equality, and inclusion.

The event featured a panel presentation by SDG ambassadors, interactive activities where participants designed headpieces using sustainable materials, a two-hour expo, and a sustainable fashion show highlighting eco-friendly designs crafted in collaboration with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute fashion trades department.

The United Nations established 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, including objectives such as eradicating poverty, achieving zero hunger, promoting gender equality, and taking climate action.

Kendricka Kemp, senior officer at the Office of the Prime Minister’s SDG Unit, said The Bahamas has made progress toward meeting several goals despite significant setbacks.

“Presently, we are working towards achieving the SDGs but The Bahamas is a very small country, and at present we are reaching from our dashboard at least about two to three SDGs but we are actively working, and we have progressed in many of them, and due to COVID and Hurricane Dorian, we have actually regressed in a few of those as well,” she said.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis encouraged young people to adopt a mindset of innovation and resilience. “Challenging the norm means rejecting complacency and embracing a mindset that constantly questions, innovates, and seeks better solutions,” he said.

“It is about looking at old challenges with fresh eyes and finding new pathways that preserve the planet, promote prosperity, and guarantee social inclusion for all. This conference is an opportunity for you to acquire the knowledge, tools, and inspiration needed to take claim of this goal.”

“It is a guide, not just for learning about sustainability, but for challenging the status quo, questioning outdated practices, and spearheading innovative solutions. I encourage you to engage fully, to challenge your assumptions, and to connect with like-minded peers and mentors who will be with you on this journey.”