Five Bahamians honoured at King’s New Year Investiture conferment ceremony

FIVE Bahamians were honoured yesterday at the 2025 King’s New Year Investiture and Conferment Ceremony at Government House for their service in business, religion, youth development, and community work.

Reverend Dr Diana Francis, named a Member of the British Empire (MBE), was recognised for her contributions to religion and youth development. Dr Francis expressed gratitude for the honour, calling it a bittersweet moment, as her family is also preparing to bury her mother this week.

Dr Francis began her career as a teacher and later served in ministry under her late father, Dr Earle Francis, at First Baptist Church in New Providence.

Another MBE recipient, Bishop Godfrey Randolph Williams, was honoured for his service to religion and the community. He is the Senior Pastor of Jubilee Cathedral in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Demetrious George Mosko received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to business. With a background in civil engineering, Mr Mosko has led several prominent businesses and, in 1979, founded The Bahamas Marine Construction Company.

He currently serves as president of Mosko Group Limited and Island Site Development Limited. The group will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year. He is also credited for completing several marine related capital projects in The Bahamas.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was given to Bishop Hensel Kemp and Dr Inez Rolle for their religious service.

Bishop Kemp, founder of the Prayer and Praise Assembly on Ragged Island Street, passed away before receiving the award. His son accepted the medal on his behalf.

Dr Rolle, who left school early to help raise her siblings, worked in restaurants, bars, casinos, and as a cashier before entering full-time ministry. She now serves as Senior Pastor of Wings as Eagles Redemption Ministries on Wulff Road.

She holds a master’s degree in divinity from Christian Life School of Theology and a doctorate in ministry.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis praised the recipients for their dedication and sacrifice, saying they have made lasting contributions to the country.

“Today, we all pause from our own agendas and priorities to say thank you,” Mr Davis said.

“These honours — bestowed by the King and conferred in this historic space — are not simply accolades. They are affirmations of character, legacy, and enduring national value.

May this moment inspire us all to live with greater intention, to serve where we stand, and to recognise that one voice, one act of kindness, and one life lived in service — can make all the difference.”