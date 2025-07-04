Murder and attempted suicide shock in Briland

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A SOUTH African woman was found dead in the engine room of a vessel docked at a Harbour Island marina yesterday afternoon, with a 40-year-old Mexican man taken into custody shortly after in what police are treating as a homicide and attempted suicide.

Police were alerted to the scene shortly after 1pm and, upon arrival, found the unresponsive body of the woman with visible injuries. A local doctor pronounced her dead at the scene.

The man was found on board suffering from severe injuries to his arm and was transported to a nearby clinic for medical attention. He was cautioned and taken into custody.

According to police reports, the woman had been reported missing shortly before her body was discovered in the engine room of the vessel.

Representatives of the marina resort where the vessel was docked said management was unavailable, and the on-duty supervisor had left shortly before inquiries were made.