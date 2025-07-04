‘One or two’ constituencies require an ‘anxious look’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says voter numbers are out of balance in “one or two” New Providence constituencies, requiring an “anxious look” to decide if boundaries should be redrawn.

The Constituencies Commission reviews voter distribution to keep constituencies evenly populated. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the commission plans to submit its report to the prime minister by August.

Mr Davis was measured discussing his hopes for constituency boundaries yesterday, telling The Tribune the commission is assessing each constituency’s geography to determine if lines should shift or new districts should be created. He said officials want voter numbers across New Providence constituencies to be as equal as possible.

“There are some imbalances in one or two of the constituencies on New Providence that may require an anxious look to determine whether those should be redistributed,” he said.

While in opposition, Mr Davis supported boundary changes for Golden Isles and Killarney to achieve voter parity before the next general election, but opposed creating new constituencies.

Asked if he still supports redrawing those lines, he said: “I think if you look at what the numbers are showing on the register to date as to the number of electors in both those constituencies and compare that with other constituencies in New Providence, some, as I said, anxious consideration had to be given as to what ought to happen to those two constituencies.”

He said he would wait for the commission’s findings before making any decisions. Once the report is delivered, he will choose whether to accept its recommendations.

Mr Cooper, a commission member, told reporters Wednesday that their work is well underway.

Sources told The Tribune that adjustments are also being considered in West Grand Bahama and Bimini, where new job opportunities have fueled population growth.