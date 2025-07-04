Transgender person accused of grievous harm in assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TRANSGENDER person was granted bail yesterday after being accused of seriously injuring someone and assaulting them with a stick earlier this week.

Emanuel Vergara, 23, of Colombia, was arraigned on charges of grievous harm and assault with a dangerous instrument before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Vergara allegedly seriously injured Johnathan Hope and assaulted him with a stick during a physical altercation on Cassava Court in Eastwood Estates on July 1.

Vergara pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Deon Barr, serving as the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing that Vergara could be a potential flight risk.

The defendant said that she was in the country on a work permit.

Vergara’s bail was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of bail, the defendant must be fitted with a monitoring device.

Vergara is scheduled to return to court on July 9.