Attorney David Cash acquitted after arrest over client access

A Grand Bahama magistrate has acquitted attorney David Cash of charges of disorderly conduct and obscene language stemming from his controversial arrest in Freeport last year.

Mr Cash said he feels vindicated by the outcome and is considering taking legal action in the matter.

The New Providence-based attorney had travelled to Grand Bahama last November to meet with his client, Mervie Knowles, who was in police custody in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving an elderly resident’s assets. Instead, he was arrested at the Central Police Station and detained for more than 10 hours.

On Friday, Mr Cash appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing, who dismissed all charges against him. He was represented in court by attorney Miranda Adderley.

During the proceedings, the prosecution called three witnesses, including Police Sergeant Curtis and Police Officer Carey-Forbes. According to their testimony, Mr Cash presented himself at the station and requested to see Ms Knowles. Officers reportedly told him he was not the attorney on record and would need to have the current attorney removed before he could be added to the case.

Mr Cash reportedly responded that Ms Knowles had the right to see whichever attorney she wished. He then asked officers to inform her that he was present at the station. The officers refused and told him they were not obligated to speak with him and instructed him to leave.

As he was walking away, the officers claimed Mr Cash used profanity, stating, “this is a bunch of f..k,” and subsequently charged him with disorderly conduct and obscene language.

Magistrate Laing determined that Mr Cash’s behavior amounted to nothing more than an attorney passionately defending his client’s rights. He said his conduct did not meet the statutory threshold for disorderly behavior or obscene language in a police station. As a result, he acquitted and discharged him without requiring him to put on a defense or take the stand.

Mr Cash feels that justice has been served.

“I was a bit frustrated by the process because I made several trips back and forth, and obviously had to pay a financial burden of coming back and forth and time away from clients,” he said.

“But I feel like I was vindicated and that the profession was vindicated, and I think that the public should be reminded that no matter what a person is accused of, they still maintain the right to see their attorney. I hope in the future the police will understand that and act accordingly.”

Mr Cash also expressed appreciation for the officers on duty during the later shift that same day.

“I also want to commend the second shift from that morning on November 2, who after I was released from custody allowed me to see my client with no problems,” he said.

The case drew strong criticism from the Bahamas Bar Association, which condemned Mr Cash’s arrest and called attention to the constitutional rights of detained individuals. Bar Association President Kahlil Parker emphasized that attorneys have a duty to ensure those rights are upheld, citing Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which guarantees access to legal counsel and private communication without delay.