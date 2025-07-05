Cause of Victoria Court fire still unknown two months later

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO months after a fire tore through the Victoria Court Complex, displacing dozens of residents and destroying its roof, police say the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Superintendent Quincy McGregor of the Fire Services Department told The Tribune on Friday that the investigation is ongoing. He was unable to provide a timeline for its completion but said there are many “moving pieces” involved in the matter.

The historic building caught fire on 1 May. Residents watched in horror as flames engulfed the apartment’s roof. The blaze began in an abandoned building next to the complex but quickly spread, damaging several Bay Street properties and forcing tenants to flee with whatever they could grab. Many residents criticised the apparent lack of functional fire trucks to fight the fire, raising concerns about the readiness of emergency services.

At least 20 Bahamians, along with several non-Bahamians who own units in the complex, were affected by the fire and its aftermath.

Prominent businessman Mr Craig Flowers, who owns four units in the building, said he wants to see it restored. He emphasised the historical value of the 1950s-era, 29-unit building, which has long served as housing in the heart of Downtown Nassau.

However, the building faces significant challenges, including ageing infrastructure and safety concerns. Mr Flowers acknowledged that the building’s height makes evacuation difficult for elderly or disabled residents during emergencies, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.

“These are some of the things that the homeowners have to look into,” Mr Flowers said. “I think it opened all of our eyes as to some of the things that if the building is going to be restored … and how much of a learning lesson we have taken from this fire.”

Residents are reportedly hopeful that rebuilding can begin before the end of the year.

Ms Sonia Cox-Hamilton, vice president of the building’s board, said last month that while much work remains, the board is approaching the process step by step.

She explained that residents have already engaged a structural engineer to assess the building’s integrity and secured a team to stabilise the gables before reconstruction can start. They are also in the process of hiring a crew to clear rubble from the damaged roof.