Family rescued after sailboat partially sinks near Plana Cays

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO adults and an 8-year-old were rescued on Monday after their sailing vessel became partially submerged near Plana Cays.

In a press release, the US Coast Guard explained their air station clearwater aircrew rescued the family and no injuries were reported.

A good Samaritan called Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders around midnight, reporting the family in distress. The owner is coordinating the vessel's recovery with commercial salvage.

The helicopter crew, deployed to Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) from Air Station Clearwater, located the family aboard a life raft in 2 to 3-foot seas and winds of 5 to 7 knots around 7am. The family was safely hoisted and transported to Bahamian authorities in Great Inagua.

“Our aircrews train very hard for moments like this, and we are thankful to have played a role in the safe rescue of this family of three,” said Lt. Andrew Boyle, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander.

“We urge mariners to carry a radio and an emergency distress beacon in case they find themselves in a similar situation. It could help save their lives.”

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force Operations Command Centre assisted with coordinating the rescue.

“After receiving a call from a Good Samaritan regarding a distressed vessel, the RBDF reached out to nearby islands and vessels for assistance, but received negative results,” said Lieutenant Darius Adams, Commander Defence Force's Aide de Camp and Public Relations Officer.

“Simultaneously, the RBDF deployed its nearest asset and contacted OPBAT, which was able to deploy a helicopter and conduct the rescue in a timely manner. The RBDF monitored the situation until all appeared to be in good order.”