Security officer sentenced to probation for withdrawing funds from bank scam

A security officer who admitted to withdrawing thousands of dollars deposited into his bank account through an online scam was placed on probation and ordered to repay the funds during a hearing at the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Valentino Farquharson, 35, pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing and money laundering before Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Court No. 9 in Magistrate's Court.

The Tribune understands that on April 22, Farquharson received $6,500 into his bank account after Marcus Smith, the victim, was deceived into transferring the funds through fraudulent instructions sent via an entity identified as “cibcfixer.today".

Prosecutors said Farquharson withdrew $3,000 at the Mall at Marathon and used the money to pay bills. The remaining balance was frozen pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, who prosecuted the case, said the victim was reimbursed by CIBC but that the financial institution sought restitution from the defendant.

Farquharson was represented by attorney Mark Penn, who told the court his client faced financial difficulties. He said Farquharson did not delay proceedings based on his guilty plea, and had shown remorse.

He requested that the court impose a conditional discharge and not a custodial sentence.

Farquharson of Marathon Estates, was said to be a father and had his partner present in court to support him.

Sergeant Pyfrom recommended probation as a sentence and agreed to a plan for restitution to the bank.

Farquharson was sentenced to six months probation on each count and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Magistrate Reckley said financial hardship does not excuse theft, noting that the victim, Marcus Smith, also works hard for his money and had experienced his own financial difficulties.

“There has been a rise in financial crimes,” the magistrate said. “The victims of these offences suffer lasting consequences.”

The court accepted Farquharson’s guilty plea but withheld a conviction, giving the defendant an opportunity to repay the stolen funds and complete his sentence terms.

Magistrate Reckley ordered Farquharson to pay $1,000 by the end of the day, July 4, and to return on July 8 to present proof of payment. The remaining $2,000 must be paid by August 7.

Should he fail to meet these terms, he would serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.