‘A miracle I survived boat accident horror’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN American tourist who narrowly survived a brutal boating accident in Exuma said it is a miracle he survived.

He is urging authorities to improve emergency medical resources on the island, saying he owes his life to the kindness of strangers but fears others may not be so fortunate.

Brent Slough, 42, of Prosper, Texas, was snorkelling just 20 feet from shore at Tar Bay Beach on June 30 when he was struck by a speeding boat, its propeller tearing through his lower body. From his ICU bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Mr Slough told The Tribune over the weekend: “It’s a miracle I survived. Another couple of inches and I could easily have died.”

He said the boat driver looked back after hitting him, made eye contact, and sped off. “The guy driving the boat knew that he’d hit me,” he added.

Mr Slough described trying to swim to shore using survival techniques he had learned in the army. “My left leg didn’t work, my left arm hurt, and I felt like something was hanging. I didn’t know if it was my bathing suit or my intestines,” he said.

He called for help until people onshore came to his aid. “I saw some people on the shore, and I said, ‘Help. Help me, please.’ And just kept on screaming, ‘Help.’”

His wife, Whitney, who witnessed the aftermath, said: “I saw the boat speeding along the shore but at first didn’t realise Brent had been hit. There was blood everywhere. It was horrific. He’s so, so lucky to be alive. We thank God for that.”

Their daughters, aged 17 and 9, had been in the water just minutes earlier.

Locals and tourists helped pull Mr Slough from the water and wrapped him in towels to slow the bleeding. With no ambulance available at that hour, he was transported in the back of a pickup truck to the Exuma Healthcare Facility.

Mr Slough praised the efforts of the clinic’s staff, saying: “The care I received from the people there was outstanding. But the system needs more support so no one else has to go through this.”

“One ambulance isn’t enough for the population. The doctors and nurses did the best they could with what they had. But they simply don’t have enough resources.”

The accident happened on the first day of what was meant to be a ten-day family vacation. Mr Slough was later airlifted to Miami after his wife arranged for a private air ambulance. A GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical and transport costs has raised nearly $75,000.

Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested. The two Exuma men, 55 and 21, are accused of grievous harm by negligence.

“I just hope that they get better resources so this doesn’t happen to other people,” Mr Slough said. “And I hope people that are driving boats understand the right distance they’re supposed to be from the beach so that people can safely swim, snorkel, play in the waters and not worry about a boat running them over.”