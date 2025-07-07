Bahamas Athletic Pride hosts 6th All-Star Survival

By JONATHAN BURROWS

FROM July 3-6, the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) field was the epicentre of elite girls’ softball in The Bahamas, as the BAP (Bahamas Athletic Pride) programme hosted its 6th edition of The Show All Star Survival this weekend.

Spearheaded by the CEO of BAP and event organiser Dachye Stubbs, the four-day event brought together the region’s top female youth talent, scouts, alumni, and fans for a dynamic blend of athleticism, competition and celebration.

The tournament featured eight teams representing eight causes that impact many families in The Bahamas, including sickle cell, autism, lupus, multiple sclerosis, breast cancer, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), mental health and domestic violence.

The teams consisted of the top-ranked youth female softball players from all over The Bahamas, including the islands of Nassau, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco and Freeport.

The representation not only fostered healthy competition but it brought awareness to these prominent challenges many face in The Bahamas.

The tournament opened on July 3 with a comprehensive skills camp and athletic combine, drawing over 100 of the Bahamas’ finest youth softball players.

The players were evaluated on their speed, arm strength, batting power and fielding ability, all in a bid to rank the top 100 athletes in attendance at the tournament in preparation to be drafted to teams. July 4 was packed with excitement as the second day kicked off with showcase games, pitting top-ranked players against one another in inter-squad formats determined by a drafting process, designed to impress visiting scouts and college recruiters. Game results for day two are as follows: 14 and Under Division

Team Sickle Cell defeated Team SIDS 10 - 5

Team Mental Health defeated Team Autism 17 - 5





18 and Under Division

Team Lupus defeated Team Breast Cancer 18 - 3

Team Multiple Sclerosis defeated Team Domestic Violence 10 - 6

Following these showcase games, the Opening Ceremony was commenced, where Stubbs addressed the crowd, thanking sponsors and giving fans and sponsors insight into the reason and drive behind the BAP program.

“The BAP softball program is a program dedicated to Bahamian girls, we founded the program on the principle of giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and assist them with their high school or collegiate play aspirations as well as giving the Bahamain public a reason to no longer over look the sport of softball,” said Stubbs while addressing the crowd.

However, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the Home Run Derby and the Fastest Women’s Challenge. The winner of the Fastest Woman’s Challenge 14 and under division was Katelyn Bain (Team Autism) with a time of 2.94 seconds, and the 18 and under division winner was Leslia Lewis (Team Multiple Sclerosis) with a time of 3.22 seconds. The winner of the 14 and under Home Run Derby was Paris Lowe with six home runs, and the winner of the 18 and under Home Run Derby was Skai Albury with nine home runs. Rain interrupted the earlier part of the day, forcing several showcase games to be rescheduled for day three.

On July 5, the tournament resumed with rescheduled showcase games and playoffs games as the intensity grew overnight. The results of those games are as follows :

Showcase Games:

14 and Under Division

Team Mental Health defeated Team Sickle Cell 14 - 10

Team Autism defeated Team SIDS 15 - 3

Team Autism Defeated defeated Team Sickle Cell 17 - 9

Team Mental Health defeated Team SIDS 12 - 7





18 and Under Division

Team Multiple Sclerosis defeated Team Breast Cancer 11 - 7

Team Lupus defeated Team Domestic Violence 8 - 2

Team Domestic Violence defeted Team Breast Cancer 14 - 3

Team Lupus defeated Team Multiple Sclerosis 12 - 4





Playoff Games:

14 and Under Division

Team SIDS defeated Team Mental Health 5 - 0

Team Sickle Cell defeated Team Autism 12 - 11





18 and Under Division

Team Lupus defeated Team Breast Cancer 9 - 7

Team Domestic Violence defeated Team Multiple Sclerosis 20 - 5

Teams displayed great sportsmanship and great play, with a few names being listed as players of the games. For the 14 and under division playoffs, it was Lashannya Forbes (Team SIDS) and Sky Knowles (Team Sickle Cell). For the 18 and under division playoffs, it was Lagrier Foster (Team Lupus) and Carliyah Thompson (Team Domestic Violence). College coaches present praised the high level of talent across all age groups. Defensive standouts and clutch hitters emerged, building momentum heading into the final day of competition.

The final day, July 6th, began with the BAP program attending church service at Bahamas Harvest. Following the church service, the last day delivered an emotional and thrilling conclusion to the tournament. Championship games in both the 14 and under and the 18 and under divisions saw fierce rivalries and breakout performances. The results are as follows:

14 and Under Championships:

Team SIDS defeats Team Sickle Cell 10 - 7





18 and Under Championships:

Team Lupus defeats Team Domestic Violence 8 - 2

These two highly anticipated games were followed by the fan favorite alumni game. The evening concluded with the award ceremony. The award winners are as follows:

14 and Under Golden Glove Winner - Aiden Lightbourne

18 and Under Golden Glove Winner - Jalia Mackey

14 and Under Most Outstanding Coach - Laricka Russel

18 and Under Most Outstanding Coach - Shane Albury

14 and Under Most Valuable Player - Markaylah Foster

18 and Under Most Valuable Player - Sanaa Roberts

Founded with a mission to empower young female softball athletes, the BAP program emphasizes character, academics, and athletic excellence. With a growing reputation for placing athletes in U.S. high schools and colleges, BAP has become a crucial development pipeline for girls seeking to play at the next level, with more than 15 participants awarded scholarships over the last two years. One example is Nikeisha Saunders, a current BAP All-Star who credits the BAP program with helping her earn scholarships at Langston University, a prestigious historically black university located in Oklahoma known for its women’s softball program.

“BAP has helped enhance my skills on the field and also helped me enhance other areas, like learning how to talk to college coaches, and also helping me adjust my attitude overall and my patience.” Said Saunders on the way the BAP program has assisted her.

Saunders also encouraged more young female athletes to get involved in the program and offered some of her personal advice that she received over the years to get her where she is today.

“No matter the age, try to get on the field and not be shy, and try to get better while giving it 100 percent,” Saunders said.

The annual tournament serves not only as a showcase but as a celebration of Bahamian identity and sisterhood through the sport of softball.

CEO and Founder of the BAP program, Coach Chye, has emerged as a transformational leader in Bahamian youth sports. A former standout track and field and softball high school athlete at St. Augustine’s College and a former standout collegiate athlete at Cowley College has returned to the Bahamas with a vision to elevate softball and provide access to global opportunities for young female athletes. Her tireless work in organizing events, training programs, and scouting showcases has already resulted in rising national recognition for Bahamian players.

As the sun set over the JBLN field on Sunday evening, the cheers from the stands and the bond formed among players echoed the true spirit of The Show All Star Survival, a movement of empowerment, opportunity, and excellence for young Bahamian women.



















