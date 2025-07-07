BISX adds another fund listing

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) has added another investment fund to its listings roster.

The exchange, in a statement, said the Global Ownership Opportunities Lead Capital Fund Ltd has completed the BISX listing process and can now be found under the symbol ‘GOOL’.

The fund is incorporated as a Bahamian-domiciled International Business Company (IBC) and is licensed as a Smart Fund SFM007 under the SMART Funds Rules accompanying the Investment Funds Act 2019.

Keith Davies, BISX’s chief executive, said: “BISX is pleased to welcome the Global Ownership Opportunities Lead Capital Fund Ltd to the exchange. We thank Winterbotham and SeventyTwo Global Ventures for their stellar work in utilising the exchange to help create value for their clients. We look forward to new and unique funds, and other structures, being brought to the Exchange by Winterbotham and our other members.”

Kathrin Mutinelli, SeventyTwo Global Ventures’ managing director, added: “We are proud to announce the listing of the Global Ownership Opportunities Lead Capital Fund Ltd on BISX. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering transparent, innovative and well-governed investment structures.

“We extend our sincere thanks to BISX, and to our fund service provider and listing sponsor, Winterbotham, for their valued support in achieving this important step. We look forward to continuing to bring differentiated investment opportunities to our global investor base.”

The Winterbotham Trust Company served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the fund to the exchange.