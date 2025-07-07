Carl ‘Flashy’ Hield on his way to world title fight

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Carl “Flashy” Hield is getting closer to his dream of fighting for a world title.

On August 30 in Caracas, Venezuela, Hield is scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Association’s FedeLatin title against Carlos Jimenez. If he’s successful, Hield would be guaranteed a top 15 ranking in the world and a possible shot for the world title.

“By the end of the year or the beginning of next year, I should be able to fight for a world title,” Hield said. “That’s the plan for me right now.”

Hield, who turned pro on October 21, 2023 after an extensive amateur career, is currently undefeated with an 11-0 win-loss record heading into the super welterweight 10-round fight against Jimenez - a native of Mexico who has a 14-10-1 record, having lost his last two bouts in Montreal, Canada, and Tlalpan.

Hield, in giving God thanks for the “strength and knowledge,” said once again he will dedicate the fight to his deceased mother, Norma Hield, who was his number one supporter.

He also thanked local boxing coach Ronn Rodgers for working alongside him to secure the deal for his title shot as he adds to his collection of the WBA Fede Caribe and National Boxing Association titles.

“Mr Ronn Rodgers has been there in my corner making sure that I get this opportunity to move one step closer to getting my dream of fighting for the world title,” Hield said.

“I also want to thank the sponsors who were beside me from day one when I was going through my ups and downs. They never gave up on me. They kept me focused and helped me to fight on time.”

Rodgers’ Strikers Boxing Club, along with Pressure, Rigger 242 Life and Production Gurus, have been the major sponsors working with Hield since he turned pro.

He noted that the fight against Jimenez is a big step up and now he’s eager to return to Florida for a two-week training camp with fellow pro boxer Rashield “Raw” Williams before he heads off to Venezuela for the last two weeks leading up to the fight.

“We hope to go to the fight and do what we have to do. If the knockout comes, we will take it, but if we have to go the distance for 10 rounds, we hope to be prepared,” Hield said.

“It’s just one step closer to the goal of becoming a world champion, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a big opportunity that has presented itself to me.

“So I want to thank Mr Ronn Rodgers for helping me to get to this point.”

In his pre-camp preparation, Hield said he will be working out here under the supervision of Rodgers, along with his Cuban wife Irina Chacon Palacios, who was a coach and a Pan American champion in karate.

Hield, 38, said he’s a firm believer that “God does stuff for a reason.”

He noted that because of what he went through, he was put into this position and he’s going to make the most out of it.

“I feel very excited. I’m just waiting on August 30 to prove myself as I keep my name and my country up high on the outskirts,” he stated.

“The plan is to get the world title shot.

“Carlos is the stone in front of me getting up the hill, so I just have to be focused, be very confident in myself and train hard because I can’t allow this opportunity to slip away from me.”