Chisholm Jr named to his 2nd All-Star Game

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr added another feather to his cap when he was selected yesterday to participate in his second Major League Baseball All-Star Game - his first with the New York Yankees.

MLB announced the full rosters for the 2025 American and National Leagues for the game, scheduled for July 15 inside Atlanta’s Truist Park at 8pm.

As a member of the Miami Marlins in 2022, Chisholm Jr was the first Bahamian to be selected to participate in the All-Star game. However, he was placed on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a right lower back strain.

Chisholm Jr, 27, is back for his second selection to the team. This time, he’s healthy and looking forward to making his presence felt as a reserve at second base.

Chisholm Jr, who made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Marlins before he was traded last July, will be one of three players from the Yankeees who are expected to participate in the game.

He joins Aaron Judge and Max Fried on the American League roster, which will be managed by Yankees’ skipper Aaron Boone and his staff.

Chisholm Jr, now playing third base, noted that he’s finally coming into his own.

“I mean, it got harder once I got hurt,” Chisholm Jr said. “But, you know, I came back, got high, and, yeah, you know, felt like I worked hard for me. I felt like I earned it.”

Although he made it clear that he prefers to be playing second base, Chisholm Jr has been a major factor in the Yankees’ line-up, batting .250 with 52 hits, including nine doubles, 15 home runs and driving in 38 runs (RBI) and 10 stolen bases in 59 games.

In his last game in the Yankees’ 12-6 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, Chisholm Jr, in three at-bats, cracked a homer.

The Yankees will be back in action on Tuesday at 7:05pm when they host the Seattle Mariners in the first of a three-game series at the Yankee Stadium. They play the remaining two games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Yankees are currently sitting in second place in the American League with a 49-41 win-loss record behind the front-running Toronto Blue Jays.

Last year after he joined the team in July, Chisholm Jr helped the Yankees to win the American League with a 94-68 record before losing the World Series title to the Los Angeles Dodgers.